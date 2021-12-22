Nadma issues flood FAQ for Malaysia: When will help come, how to get and give aid, how to trace family members

A boy wades through floodwaters in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam December 22, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) today released a guide on what to do when the monsoon floods hit, including answers to questions on when help will come and how to get aid as a flood victim.

In a list of frequently asked questions (FAQ) for the 2021 northeast monsoon season and which was issued on its official Facebook page, Nadma also provided tips on what to do in response to the question “When will help come?”

Nadma said rescue work is already being carried out with the responder agencies already at the scene, and requested that details of the flood victims (name, address, phone number, coordinates or location, medical condition and special needs) be forwarded to such agencies already in the field.

“While waiting for help, what can be done by the victim is to wave bright-coloured clothing to attract the attention of responders on the field,” it said in the FAQ.

Here is a summary of the other FAQs listed by Nadma:

Checking on flood victims/ family members

To check on the status of flood victims at temporary evacuation centres, you can contact the Social Welfare Department’s hotline 03-55458570 or 03-83231396.

If you fail to trace your family members, you can lodge a report at the nearest police station for further action, or seek help from the Malaysian Red Crescent via 03-2143 6122 or 03-2143 7122 or 03-2143 8122.

How to get help?

In order to obtain aid in the form of food, medicine or basic essentials due to being stranded from the floods, details of flood victims such as their name, address, contactable phone number, illness, and special needs are to be passed on to responder agencies on the field.

How to give help?

For those who wish to deliver aid to flood victims, Nadma said they should first refer to the state or district disaster operations centre (PKOB) to obtain further information on “coordination and permission to channel aid to flood victims”.

Nadma said aid coordination by such PKOB centres is important to ensure fair distribution of aid and which fits the actual needs of flood victims, and also encouraged the public to first refer to PKOB for information on flood victims’ needs from time to time before delivering aid.

Does my area have potential to be flooded? How do I get information about flooding in my housing area?

Nadma said the public should refer to their respective PKOB or check Nadma’s disaster website (https://portalbencana.nadma.gov.my/) from time to time.

When will electricity and power supplies resume?

You can check with the electricity supplier Tenaga Nasional Berhad by calling 15454, and the water supplier company in your respective area.

About roads

To check on what roads have been closed and if there are alternative roads, the public can check the http://bencanaalam.jkr.gov.my or contact the Public Works Department’s hotline at 03-2610 7727, or check Google Maps or Waze.

To check for the latest status on highways, the public was told it can check with the respective highway firms’ hotline for Lebuhraya Pantai Timur (09-5459111) and for Lebuhraya Utara Selatan (1-800-88-0000).