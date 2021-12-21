Selangor MB says 17 found dead in state after floods

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam December 21, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, Dec 21 — The bodies of 17 people have been found in Selangor as floodwaters start subsiding.

However, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said it is still too early to confirm if all 17 drowned in the floodwaters.

“At this moment, we are identifying the exact cause of these deaths as some may not be directly caused by the floods per se,” he told a news conference here this afternoon.

He said Klang had the most deaths at 10. Four bodies were found in Sepang and three in the Hulu Langat district.

