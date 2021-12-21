Deputy communications minister: Mobile users can enjoy broadband service for as low as 27 sen a day

Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the basic prepaid mobile broadband package is RM10, while the basic postpaid mobile broadband package is RM8. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 ― Consumers can generally enjoy mobile broadband services for as low as 27 sen a day.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the basic prepaid mobile broadband package is RM10, while the basic postpaid mobile broadband package is RM8.

“The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) constantly monitors the packages and price offered to consumers to ensure they can access the Internet at an affordable price,” he said during the question and answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew on the government's strategy in ensuring the price of 4G Internet access is affordable, especially for the B40 group.

Zahidi said major mobile service providers were also offering free Internet of 1 gigabit (GB) per day, which is equivalent to 30GB of free data per month from April 1, 2020 until end of this year.

Apart from the basic package, Zahidi said most major mobile telecommunication companies (telcos) had also offered unlimited data packages for prepaid plans at as low as RM30 a month from June 2020, which is equivalent to RM1 a day.

“Digi (telecommunication company) also offers special data packages to youths aged 12 to 24 who subscribe to prepaid packages, at RM30 a month for 15GB of high -speed data,” he added.

He said for high-speed fixed broadband services, there were service providers that offered a basic package of 30 Megabits per second (Mbps) at RM80 per month.

For areas without high-speed fixed broadband coverage, Zahidi said Telekom Malaysia (TM) offered the Broadband Lite Package at RM38 with 50GB of data, apart from other packages.

“Since the target of the fixed line broadband package is for household use and taking into account the report of the Department of Statistics Malaysia that the average household for 2019 is four people, this means the price of fixed line broadband per household use is about 32 sen per day.

“Clearly, there are various options offered according to the needs and level of ability of consumers, namely through mobile broadband and fixed wireless broadband,” he added. ― Bernama