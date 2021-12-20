Malaysia sees 19 more Covid-19 deaths; overall tally now 31,092

Health personnel wearing protective suits bury a victim of the Covid-19 disease at a cemetery in Shah Alam May 18, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Health Ministry recorded 19 Covid-19 deaths as at midnight, raising the cumulative number of the disease-related deaths in Malaysia to 31,092.

Of the new fatalities logged, four people died before reaching hospitals.

Johor had the most with four deaths, followed by Sabah and Terengganu with three each. Kedah, Pahang, Perak and Selangor had two each and Kelantan had one.

There were no deaths reported in Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Perlis, Penang, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 53,482 active cases, including 390 in intensive care units, 211 of whom require respiratory assistance.

There were also 3,701 recoveries reported.

Covid-19 infections

From the 3,071 new cases yesterday, a total of 88 of them could be traced to ongoing Covid-19 clusters.

Most of the cases were reported in Selangor at 919 cases, followed by Johor with 291, then Kelantan with 246, Penang with 215 and Sabah and Perak both with 188 new cases.

Kuala Lumpur recorded 177 cases, followed by Kedah and Melaka with 173, Terengganu with 155, Pahang with 149, and Negri Sembilan with 122.

Sarawak, Putrajaya, Perlis and Labuan recorded double digit cases with 29, 18, 16 and 12 cases respectively.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia to date currently stands at 2,712,628