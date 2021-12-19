After floods, Air Selangor announces water cuts in 472 areas across Klang Valley, no timeline on when supply will resume

A man uses a boat to rescue people after persistent rainfall caused massive floods in Shah Alam, December 19, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Klang Valley residents should brace for a disruption to their piped water supply today.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) today said water supply has been temporarily cut to 256 areas in Hulu Langat, 213 areas in Kuala Lumpur, and three areas in the Petaling district following the shutdown to two of its water treatment plants: LRA Cheras Batu 11 and LRA Langat 2 due to the floods.

The water utility company added that its LRA Sg Langat has also been similarly affected and will be operating at half capacity.

Air Selangor also said it is unable to send out its water trucks due to complications caused by the forced closure of many main roads following the floods in the Klang Valley.

According to the company, work at the LRA Cheras Batu 11 had to stop due to the floods.

It explained that it was forced to shut off the power supply to the water inlet at Semantan as an emergency measure, which resulted in the lack of water supply at the LRA Langat 2.

The company said that only LRA Sg Langat is in operation at the moment. However, rising river levels have caused high murkiness at the plant. As a result, it can only produce 40 per cent of its usual daily water supply.

“An estimation for full operations to return at LRA Cheras Batu 11, LRA Langat 2 and LRA Sg Langat cannot be determined at this time,” Air Selangor said in a statement this morning.

The three affected areas in Petaling are: Pekan Sungai Besi, Desa Tasik, and Bandar Tasik Selatan.

The 213 affected areas in Kuala Lumpur include the Tun Razak Exchange, Taman Seputeh, Taman Pandan Indah, the Royal Selangor Golf Club, the Royal Malaysian Air Force Base 1, KL Sentral, Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Bandar Damai Perdana, and Taman U Thant.

Among the 256 affected areas in Hulu Langat are: Mara Japan Industrial Institute, Setia Ecohill, Taman Suntex, Bandar Mahkota Cheras, Balakong, Technology Park Semenyih, the Semenyih Immigration Detention Centre, University of Nottingham Malaysia, Taman Desa Ros Kajang, and Aeon Cheras Selatan.

Air Selangor advised consumers to follow its official communications channels on the Air Selangor app, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and its website for updates.

Consumers can also contact its Communications Centre at 15300 for updates.

