Sarawak polls: Voters brave heavy downpour in Sibu to cast ballots

Voters make their way to the polling station at SJK Chung Hua. ― Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SIBU, Dec 18 ― Voters making their way to polling stations here this morning have had to brave a heavy downpour, which began around 8am.

A handful of voters were waiting at the polling station for Bawang Assan at SJK Chung Hua, which opened at 7.30am.

The polling centre has nine polling streams, operating from 7.30am till 5pm.

PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh and the party’s candidate for Dudong Wong Hie Ping are expected to arrive at 8.30am.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Bawang Assan Robert Lau is also expected to arrive around that time. ― Borneo Post