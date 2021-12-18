After crushing win, Abang Jo says ‘frogs’ not welcome in new Sarawak government

Gabungan Parti Sarawak chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg waves a party flag at the Borneo Convention Centre, Kuching December 18, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Dec 18 ― Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said he would not accept any Opposition “frogs” into his Cabinet, after leading the coalition to an emphatic victory in the state election tonight.

He also said he would have time to appoint state ministers as he believed the parties that made up the coalition would not make undue demands of him.

“(I am in) no hurry (to appoint Cabinet members) because my partners are all good partners. When the time comes, we will announce the Cabinet.

“We don’t want them (the Opposition) and we don’t want frogs. Some frogs are blind, you know,” he said in his victory press conference at the Borneo Convention Centre in Kuching today.

Although he did not name the party, Abang Johari was believed to be referring to Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh, who resigned from the state Cabinet in 2019 to form the party.

As of writing, PSB has won three seats, the most of any party that was not from GPS.

Simultaneously, GPS was already confirmed as the winner of 50 seats and it was just a formality before its supermajority control of the state assembly was endorsed.

He also highlighted that Pakatan Harapan parties had won just a single seat at the time he was giving the press conference.

“Well, the people say Sarawak is better looked after by Sarawakians,” he said, laughing.

In 2016, PH parties won 10 of the 82 seats in the assembly.