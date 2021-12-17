Puteri Umno wants party polls to be held after GE15

Puteri Umno members gather for the 2021 Umno annual general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Puteri Umno wants the party election to be held only after the 15th General Election (GE15) to ensure that the entire machinery and leadership of the party will focus 100 per cent on enhancing people’s welfare and being the voice of the people.

Puteri Umno secretary Asuma Beevi Mohamed Sali said 171 divisions insisted that the party machinery be led and focused on winning the GE15 and that party polls be held after the general election.

“The instability of the party after the polls will have a long-term negative impact on the party and the people in particular,” she said in a statement tonight.

Asuma Beevi said the matter was one of the three main motions brought by Puteri Umno members during its delegates’ meeting on December 11 and 12.

Less than 10 divisions will convene tomorrow and Sunday while 180 divisions had submitted their motions, she said.

She added that the second motion was to ensure that young women were named as general election candidates in order to empower young people in the party.

The third motion brought by the majority of Puteri Umno delegates was to urge the government to be one that empowers women and gives as much space to women in formulating national policies, she said. — Bernama