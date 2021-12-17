Guan Eng condemns bid to raise Act 342 penalties before addressing alleged bias in enforcement

Activists hold aloft placards protesting amendments to Act 342 in Kuala Lumpur December 16, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has denounced the government’s bid to increase punishments in the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342) without addressing alleged double standards in enforcement of the law.



Labelling the move as “wrong and incompetent”, Lim said the government should not shift the blame to the ordinary citizens when violations have clearly been committed by those in public office or in the government.



“Increasing the penalties astronomically is harshly punitive on the rakyat. The government should not be retributive in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic but should adopt preventive rehabilitative n mitigation measures to contain Covid-19. Clearly, this punitive approach shows that the government is running away from its responsibility for mismanaging Covid-19 by shifting the blame on the people.



“This is both wrong and incompetent. Showing leadership by example stopping policy flip-flops and SOPs U-turns as well as ending double standards and abuses of power are more effective to ensure SOP compliance,’’ he said in a press statement today.



Lim also said the DAP will continue to reject the Bill on Monday to ensure that Malaysians were not burdened and harshly penalised for the government’s failure.



Lim also said the amendments were never discussed in the Special Committee on Pandemic Management chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.



“What then is the point of having this Special Committee when what should be discussed was never brought up? No paper was ever presented as indicated during previous meetings. By right, Ismail should explain why this was not deliberated first in the Special Committee before being tabled in Parliament,’’ he said.



“Clearly, the deferment of debating the proposed Bill to Monday is cunningly calculated to avoid any negative political impact on the Sarawak state election tomorrow.



“If the Bill was passed by the government yesterday, then GPS may suffer some degree of voter backlash. Once the votes are cast tomorrow the govt can then proceed with passing the Bill that is detrimental to the interests of the rakyat,’’ added Lim, referring to the Sarawak state election tomorrow.



The Health Ministry is pushing to amend Act 342 to increase, among others, the current maximum RM1,000 compound payment rate to RM10,000 for individuals and RM500,000 for companies.



Other proposed changes to the Act include specifying a maximum RM100,000 fine or maximum seven-year jail or both for individuals who break Covid-19 prevention rules under the law, although the government had yesterday suggested cutting this down to a maximum RM50,000 fine or three-year jail or both.



These proposed changes — including a new maximum RM2 million fine for companies — are contained in a Bill that has yet to be voted and approved in Parliament as law