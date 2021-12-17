Four fishermen found safe after drifting at sea for nine hours near Batu Pahat

An aerial view of the coastline of Tanjung Balau in Johor, December 17, 2021. — Bernama pic

BATU PAHAT, Dec 17 — Four fishermen faced anxious moments when they drifted about nine hours after their boat capsized when hit by strong waves while fishing 3.9 nautical miles southwest of Pantai Perpat, near here, at midnight yesterday.

Johor Maritime Operations deputy director Capt (Maritime) Simon Templer Lo Tusa said after receiving a report on the incident at 12.15pm, the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre activated Op Carilamat to search for the victims, aged between 25 and 34.

He said following the incident, the Batu Pahat Maritime Zone dispatched the Benteng 5 and Petir 51 boats to the scene to detect a blue fishing boat with the registration SLFA 5050 which was reported to have capsized with four crew members on board.

“A Malaysian Maritime AW139 aircraft was also deployed in air detection and search operations with the assistance of the Malaysian Maritime Sea Surveillance System (SWASLA) radar,” he said in a statement, today.

However, Simon said all the victims, who were locals, were found safe at 10.8 nautical miles south-west of the Batu Pahat estuary, about 9am this morning by another fishing boat that participated in Op Carilamat.

“The condition of the four victims, who are from Pontian Kechil, is safe and all of them have returned to their families,” he said.

The maritime community is reminded to always be vigilant on weather and sea conditions when wishing to engage in fishing activities at sea.

“If there are any complaints of criminal offences at sea or emergencies, immediately contact the Johor Maritime Operations Centre at 07-2199 401 or the MERS 999 emergency line,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Kota Tinggi, the search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate the missing victims in the boat capsize incident in Tanjung Balau, Kota Tinggi continued tonight despite the bad weather conditions.

Pangkalan Hadapan Carilamat (PHC) of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) informed Bernama that the search started at 7pm tonight with the search area covering the coast of Tanjung Balau to Tanjung Siang.

PHC however explained SAR operations at sea using assets were delayed due to low visibility.

According to PHC, wind speeds currently reach 40 to 50 kilometres per hour with wave heights ranging from 2.5 metres to 3.5 metres.

“A total of 18 members from various agencies will be patrolling the beach tonight,” PHC said.

The SAR operation is now entering its third day with 21 casualties, 13 rescued while more than 16 others still missing. — Bernama