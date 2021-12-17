Ericson to partner local contractors for 5G deployment

In a statement today, Ericsson said the deployment of the network would also result in the development of local skills and transfer of knowledge and expertise. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Ericsson’s partnership with Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) on 5G deployment in Malaysia will contribute to the economy by partnering with local contractors and hiring more Malaysians as part of its commitment to Malaysia.

In a statement today, Ericsson said the deployment of the network would also result in the development of local skills and transfer of knowledge and expertise.

Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh David Hagerbro said the company would also be bringing together partners across ecosystems to collaborate, innovate and incubate ideas to deliver the full value of 5G to Malaysia.

“Because we believe 5G is much more than just connectivity. It’s going to be the most important platform for innovation.

“For 5G to be successful in Malaysia, there are key success factors that Ericsson and DNB are addressing, namely affordability, customer experience and security,” he said.

Hagerbro said Ericsson is leveraging on its technology leadership and global 5G deployment experience to build a world-class 5G network end-to-end in Malaysia.

He said Ericsson would also leverage on advanced solutions like multi-operator core networks using the 5G radio resource partitioning feature so that the radio access network could be shared by six operators while at the same time, allowing each operator to have their own core to create differentiation.

“The 5G network will be operated using largely local resources and the latest tools and artificial intelligence.

“This will guarantee the lowest cost per gigabyte and enable affordable 5G for Malaysians as well as a world-class customer experience,” he said.

On network security, he said security is one of the cornerstones of Ericsson and the 5G network that it is building in Malaysia is trustworthy, resilient and secure by design from day one. — Bernama