Air Selangor: Water supply back for 12pc of 463 areas affected by treatment plant stoppage

A man refills water containers from hill water during water supply disruption in Jalan Ulu Yam October 13, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Water supply in 12 per cent of the 463 affected areas have returned as of 7am today, according to Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), following its announcement last night that water supply would be fully restored by 11.30pm tonight.

Corporate communications head Elina Baseri said that water supply in the Hulu Langat district has almost fully recovered, currently at 77.8 per cent, while in the Petaling district currently at 7.6 per cent recovery.

The remaining three affected districts will receive their water supply soon, with Elina explaining that water supply recovery period differs from one area to another according to the location

and distance of consumers’ premises.

Elina also advised consumers who already have water supply back to let the taps run until the water is clear for consumption.

“Air Selangor hopes that consumers who have received water supply will use their water prudently to ensure that the recovery process in the other affected areas runs smoothly as scheduled,” she said.

“Alternative water supply assistance will continue to be mobilised to the affected consumers and critical premises during the unscheduled water supply disruption,” she said.

She said consumers could get the list of affected areas at the website https://hentitugas. airselangor.com as well as Air Selangor applications.

Air Selangor communications would be through its official channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or via hotline 15300, she added.

The Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (Sungai Semenyih WTP) stopped operation following an incident of odour pollution at Sungai Semenyih.