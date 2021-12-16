Sarawak top cop says suspect gunned down by police was armed

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail speaks to the media at the Sarawak contingent police headquarters in Kuching, December 14, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 16 — The motorist who was shot dead by police in Jalan Simpang Tiga here last night was armed with a shotgun, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said.

“When policemen approached his car, the motorist was pulling out a shotgun.

“In self-defence, policemen fired two shots at the driver. Medical officers confirmed that he died at the scene,” he said in a statement here today.

He said five policemen had earlier seen the 24-year-old man driving his car in a suspicious manner in Jalan Wan Alwi here.

When ordered to stop, the suspect stepped on the accelerator in an attempt to flee, he said.

Aidi said the motorist was only stopped in his tracks after policemen fired three shots at the tyres of his grey Proton Saga.

“Policemen opened fire at his car when he ploughed into five cars at the Jalan Simpang Tiga traffic lights junction,” he said.

Police recovered the shotgun and several rounds of ammunition from inside the car.

He said the suspect had 14 criminal records for various offences such as vehicle theft, cheating and drug abuse. — Bernama