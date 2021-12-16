National Disaster Control Centre calls for states with risk of heavy rain to activate disaster management committees

Rain clouds over George Town in Penang, December 2, 2021. Earlier today, the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued an orange level bad weather alert with continuous heavy rain involving all districts in Kelantan and Terengganu until December 17. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC) today advised activating the State/District Disaster Management Committees apart from raising the level of preparedness to face floods with continuous heavy rain in high-risk areas.

NDCC in its latest disaster operation preparedness notice, called on the committees to ensure each evacuation centre is equipped with basic necessities and the Control Post on Scene (PKTK) as well as sufficient operational assets are ready.

Earlier today, the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued an orange level bad weather alert with continuous heavy rain involving all districts in Kelantan and Terengganu until December 17.

In the same statement, a yellow level warning for continuous heavy rain was issued for areas in Cameron Highlands, Jerantut, Kuantan and Lipis (Pahang); Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak and Kuala Kangsar (Perak); and all districts in Perlis, Kedah and Penang. — Bernama