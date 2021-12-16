Khairy: Nigeria now on high-risk list, additional safeguards for travellers from UK amid rising Omicron threat

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur December 16, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Nigeria is the latest country to be categorised as a country of risk by the Ministry of Health following a confirmed imported Covid-19 case involving an eight-year-old Malaysian girl who was travelling with her family.

During a press conference today, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said travellers from Nigeria, as well as other countries of risk, will need to wear a digital tracking device once they arrive in the country.

“Today, we have included Nigeria as a country of risk. Travellers from these countries will have to wear a digital tracking device throughout their quarantine period,” he said.

Malaysia also recorded its second confirmed case of the Omicron variant, after the first confirmed case was announced on December 3, which was detected in a foreign student who arrived in Malaysia on November 19.

To date, nine countries have now been identified as high risk, and they are the United Kingdom, the United States, Denmark, Australia, France, Norway, Canada, India and Nigeria.

Tighter measures will also be introduced for travellers from the UK due to rising cases of the Omicron variant there, said Khairy.

“Travellers from the UK must conduct a self-test every day throughout the quarantine period and must report the results in MySejahtera.

“Seven days for those who have completed their vaccination and 10 days for those who have yet to complete their vaccination,” he said, referring to the quarantine period.

Malaysia has also barred travellers from eight other countries: South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini.