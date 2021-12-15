Malaysian Palm Oil Association launches workers’ protection charter

MPOA chairman Datuk Lee Yeow Chor said the Malaysian oil palm industry had a long history dating back to European management days which value and respect labour rights. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA) has launched a charter that affirms the commitment of its members to respect labour rights, adopt responsible recruitment practices and provide good working and living conditions for workers.

In a statement today, MPOA said the commitments in the Responsible Employment Charter were based on several international guidelines and framework which includes the United Nations (UN) Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights Framework, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work. It includes guidelines from the International Recruitment Integrity System (IRIS) which was developed by the UN International Organisation for Migration.

“MPOA members will also comply with all Malaysian labour laws and the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) principles and criteria relating to labour rights and practices,” the association said.

The association believed the charter would complement the government’s effort to introduce the National Action Plan on Forced Labor 2021-2025 and to commit to ratifying the ILO Protocol to Forced Labour Convention.

MPOA chairman Datuk Lee Yeow Chor said the Malaysian oil palm industry had a long history dating back to European management days which value and respect labour rights.

“This charter represents the commitment of the industry to follow international best practices on labour policies,” he said. — Bernama