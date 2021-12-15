Malaysia records 48 Covid-19 deaths, total death toll now 30,956

Over the last two-week period, Malaysia had 13 Covid-19 deaths per one million people. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Malaysia has reported 48 additional deaths due to Covid-19 as of midnight, including 12 who were brought in dead.

This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Malaysia since the pandemic started to 30,956, including 6,266 who were brought in dead.

Out of the 48 Covid-19 deaths, one-sixth or the highest was recorded in Penang with eight deaths including one brought in dead, followed by Terengganu with six deaths and Sabah also with six including five brought in dead and Kelantan with six including two brought in dead.

The rest were recorded in Selangor with five Covid-19 deaths, followed by Perak (four), Johor with three including two brought in dead, Negri Sembilan (three), Kedah and Kuala Lumpur both two each, Sarawak with one, while Pahang and Labuan each had one brought in dead.

Over the last two-week period, Malaysia had 13 Covid-19 deaths per one million people.

During the same 14-day period, the states with the highest number of Covid-19 deaths per one million people is Terengganu at 42, followed by Perlis (24), Penang (20), Labuan (20), Negri Sembilan (19), Perak (18), Kelantan (17), Kedah (14), while the rest such as Kuala Lumpur (12) and Selangor (nine) had figures below the national figure.

Of the 275 Covid-19 deaths recorded in Malaysia over the past one week, the majority were in the older age group with 50 aged 80 and above, 75 in the 70-79 age group, 72 in the 60-69 age group, 44 in the 50-59 age group, 16 in the 40-49 age group, 11 in the 30-39 age group, five in the 18-29 age group, and one each in the 5-11 and 0-4 age groups.

Infections by state

Out of the 4,097 Covid-19 cases newly recorded yesterday, almost a quarter or 1,021 were detected in Selangor alone, followed by Johor (436), Kelantan (428), Pahang (329), Kuala Lumpur (317), Penang (285), Kedah (267), and Sabah (232).

The rest of the Covid-19 cases were detected in Terengganu at 183, Melaka and Negri Sembilan both at 159, Perak (139), Sarawak (64), Perlis (39), Putrajaya (27) and Labuan (12).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia since the pandemic began to 2,699,240.

Out of this figure, 96.7 per cent or 2,610,610 have recovered so far, including 4,301 who were recorded yesterday as having recovered.

As of midnight, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia is 57,674, including 252 newly recorded yesterday.

Out of the 57,674 active cases, 82.5 per cent or 47,600 are under home quarantine, 9.2 per cent or 5,280 are in quarantine and treatment centres, 7.6 per cent or 4,412 currently hospitalised.

Another 0.3 per cent of the active cases or 181 patients are in intensive care units (ICU) without requiring respiratory support, while another 0.3 per cent or 201 patients in ICUs had to be intubated.