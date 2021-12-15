Communications Ministry committed to drive Malaysia as regional arts, culture and creative destination, says minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the commitment is important in the reopening of entry to tourists, and to raise the profile of local artists and promote the talent of the local art community by adapting to the new normal in the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 ― The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) and its agencies are committed to continue excelling in the initiative to drive the arts economy and make Malaysia as regional art, culture and creative destination.

Its minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the commitment is important in the reopening of entry to tourists, and to raise the profile of local artists and promote the talent of the local art community by adapting to the new normal in the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to him, the element of arts and culture is the foundation of the country's efforts to be a developed nation.

“Arts and culture are the manifestations of a civilisation of a certain race and country. Its role is enormous in the development of the community.

“Developed countries in the world admitted that the achievement, quality and facilities for arts is linked to the standard of living and is the international gauge in determining the level of development of a country,” he said when speaking at the closing of the Art in The City @2021 (AITC) last night.

In this regard, Annuar hoped the AITC programme organised by the Cultural Economy Development Agency (Cendana) since October could be expanded to each state in the following year.

He said the matter could be realised through the cooperation of the state and local authorities so that more creative industries especially arts and culture could be highlighted.

“This year, we were in an emergency situation, we have just opened our creative industry but I feel there is room for us to place on the stage arts and culture activities for a brighter future.

“We need to plan our moves for the coming years so that they are not limited exclusively to Kuala Lumpur or four or five other cities but on a national scale,” he said

The third edition of AITC 2021 features various initiatives such as KLWKND festival, The Light Project, SENSORii and NCC50 Symposium and created 2,600 employment opportunities when they were held. ― Bernama