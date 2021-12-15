US Secretary of State Antony Blinken commends Malaysia’s handling of Covid-19 pandemic

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Subang Airport in Kuala Lumpur December 14, 2021. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 15 ― The United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken today commended Malaysia's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and was also appreciative of Malaysia's contribution of vaccines to Covax, a worldwide vaccine sharing initiative.

Blinken said because of Malaysia's remarkable leadership and success, it even had the capacity to distribute excess vaccines to other countries and even to Covax.

“This is deeply appreciated and evidence of real leadership,” he said during a joint press conference with Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said during the bilateral meeting with Saifuddin earlier, both had touched on what can be done together to overcome the current challenge of Covid-19 and build back better for the next pandemic.

“We have to take this moment to strengthen the global health security system. So the next time we are better able to hopefully prevent, certainly detect, and as necessary deal with effectively a new pandemic,” he said.

Blinken arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday night for a two-day working visit. He had earlier stopped in Jakarta, Indonesia and will continue with his itinerary to Bangkok, Thailand.

He said the US is also working hard on making good its commitment to provide again through Covax, so that these vaccines will be equitably distributed.

“By through 2022, US expects to donate 1.2 billion vaccines around the world without strings attached, we have a commitment to see what can be done to close the gaps in terms of vaccinations,” he said. ― Bernama