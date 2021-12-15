Act 342: Health Ministry halves fines for individuals, companies that flout Covid-19 SOPs in amendment Bill

Dewan Rakyat sitting at the Parliament Building, December 14, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has reduced the amounts imposed as fines on individuals and corporate bodies who flout the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A copy of the documents given to MPs in the Dewan Rakyat on the proposed amendments to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), was made available to Malay Mail.

The ministry is now proposing companies to be fined RM500,000 from the initial RM1 million for companies and RM50,000 for individuals, from the initially proposed RM100,000.

