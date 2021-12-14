Sarawak polls: DCM urges voters to turn up in full force on Saturday

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan during a special interview with Bernama in Kuching October 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

MIRI, Dec 14 — Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has called on those eligible to vote in the 12th state election on Dec 18 to fulfil their civic duty.

Awang Tengah, who is also the candidate for Bukit Sari in the election, said the Election Commission has set various standard operating procedures (SOP) to ensure the safety and health of voters.

“I am hopeful the electorate will turn up in force and vote. Do not wait until the last minute as the voting process involves SOPs (that takes up a little time), unlike previous times,” he told a media conference after attending the Miri-level ‘Kongsi Fakta’ programme organised by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS) here today.

Awang Tengah urged the people to give their full support to GPS if they wanted a state government that is stable, cares for their welfare and develops Sarawak in a fair manner.

“The power is in each and every one of you to determine who will get to form the state government and govern Sarawak. Fulfil your responsibility. Insya-Allah, GPS will secure victory,” he said. — Bernama