Backbenchers Club says it supports PM Ismail Sabri’s leadership until 2023

BBC chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman speaking at a media conference in Parliament, December 14, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The Backbenchers Club (BBC) today pledges its full support to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to continue leading the country until the last term of Parliament ends in 2023.

BBC chairman, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said the leadership of the prime minister should continue to assist the Cabinet in giving focus on efforts to help the people and address the problems arising from Covid-19.

“We are giving full confidence to the prime minister as he has displayed outstanding performance in his 100 days as prime minister.

“He (Prime Minister) with his Cabinet members have a different political understanding which proved their success in combating Covid-19 outbreak in the country as figures are dropping,” he said at a media conference in Parliament today.

He said among the indicators of success carried out by Ismail Sabri is improving employment, stimulating all economic sectors, reviving the tourism industry and opening business opportunities to the people.

In fact, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2021 on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) which was passed with a two-thirds majority at Dewan Rakyat today proved the success of the prime minister in managing the country.

The bill received the support of 200 Members of Parliament in the second reading and 199 voted to support in the third reading, thus getting the agreement passed with more than two-thirds majority of the house.

Tajuddin believes the country led by Ismail Sabri would continue to be stable and strong especially with mature political practices implemented during the current government’s administration. — Bernama