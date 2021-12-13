Sarawak polls: No mountain too high, no valley too low for GPS candidate Ngemah to get his message across

A Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) campaigner putting up flags ahead of nomination day in Gedong, Sarawak December 5, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KANOWIT, Dec 13 — Since he was handpicked by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to contest the Ngemah seat, Anyi Jana has had to traverse logging roads countless times simply because that was the only way possible to connect him with the electorate.

The off-beaten routes are familiar ground as Anyi shifts into high gear at midpoint of the 12th Sarawak election campaign trail, sometimes ‘battling’ rough terrain up to four hours just to reach the longhouses of the Iban community.

His spirit is not easily defeated though, as he goes into these remote areas with one mission: To offer its people the benefits of development.

Not only are they hilly and steep, but the paths that lead to the longhouses also turn muddy and slippery after downpours with only four-wheel-drive vehicles capable of traversing them.

“Well, this is how it is in the Ngemah constituency. Some 67 out of 180 longhouses still do not have proper roads, and are only accessible via logging routes. This is why I am promising good roads to the people in Ngemah if I am elected there,” Anyi, 57, told Bernama.

As someone who is no stranger to the interiors after being raised in a longhouse himself, as well being a teacher in Kapit, Anyi understands the difficulties endured by the locals when it comes to managing their commute, including their trips to Kanowit town.

In fact, even before being a candidate, Anyi has had lots of exposure with these trails from accompanying former Parti Rakyat Sarawak and Deputy Chief Minister, the late Tan Sri Dr James Masing’s working visits to the interiors of Kapit.

“So this is considered another one of my ‘tours’ in these areas, the only difference is I’m coming here as a candidate this time around,” he said.

It’s not just about road infrastructure. Anyi also has big plans to transform Ngemah into an oil palm and vegetable growing area to improve the people’s economic status.

Anyi also wants Ngemah town to undergo a facelift to attract tourists and also to empower education in the area, as he found many parents there still disinterested in sending their children to school due to the lack of proper roads.

“We need to find ways to motivate the parents as only then their lives can change for the better. In these days of advanced technology, I will focus on upgrading the Internet network to enable children here to follow teaching and learning sessions,” he said.

Anyi, one of the 24 new faces to be fielded by GPS in this state polls, will be up against Dr Joseph Jawa Kendawang of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Satu Anchom (PKR), Charlie Genam (Parti Bumi Kenyalang) and Leo Bunsu (Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru).

In 2016, the Ngemah seat was won by Alexander Vincent, who contested on a Barisan Nasional ticket, with a slim 154-vote majority in a four-cornered fight. — Bernama