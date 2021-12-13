Sarawak DCM slams Baru Bian for claiming Unifor’s govt grants ‘tantamount’ to corruption

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaks to reporters in Kuching July 24, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SIBU, Dec 13 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has slammed Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Ba Kelalan candidate Baru Bian over his remarks that the government grant for the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) is tantamount to corruption.

Uggah said Unifor was set up in 2016 to help provide grants to other religions such as churches, temples and shrines to enable them to carry out their repair and upgrading works.

“This is not corruption — how can Baru say it is corruption?”

Uggah said this when speaking at the launching of the AgriCOP programme for farmers in the Bawang Assan constituency here earlier this morning.

He added that the government had been giving grants to non-Muslim houses of worship since 2017, and to date has allocated RM165 million.

“With the existence of Unifor, it proves that the state government led by Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg is committed to help all Sarawakians, regardless of their race and religion,” he said, adding that the state government had also provided various development plans and projects to benefit the people.

Meanwhile, Uggah called on Bawang Assan voters to support Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Senator Robert Lau in the 12th State Election.

He said that development in Bawang Assan was lacking due to its representative being in the opposition camp.

“I do not want to see the development in Bawang Assan being left behind.”

Uggah also expressed sympathy to the Dayak community for being left behind in terms of development due to them making the wrong choice.

He said if they wished to see development in their areas, they must vote for the GPS candidate.

“If development does not come to your area, do not blame the government — blame yourself for making the wrong choice. Therefore, vote the GPS candidate to ensure sustainable development in your respective areas.”

Uggah pointed out that he had already reminded Lau to stay connected with the Iban community should he win the election.

Lau is involved in a five-cornered tussle with Bawang Assan incumbent Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh (PSB); Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Amy Lau; Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Michelle Ling; and Independent candidate Ricky Enteri.

Also present at the programme was Sarawak Agriculture Department assistant director Ronald Ripid. — Borneo Post