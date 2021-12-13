Another victim of Segamat factory explosion dies

SEGAMAT, Dec 13 — The factory worker who was involved in the explosion that occurred during a fire at a factory, here, on Saturday, died at the Segamat Hospital, this morning.

Mohamad Azuraini Mahrani, 40, breathed his last at about 9.24am. He leaves behind wife, Normala Sudirman, 40, and three children aged between eight and 12.

His brother Azizul Mahrani who confirmed the matter said he received a call from the hospital at 9.30am, informing about his brother’s death.

“We had planned to go to Selangor for a family holiday but it was not meant to be. We accept his death as fate,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Azizul said his brother’s remains would be buried at the Felda Redong Muslim cemetery, near here, after Asar prayers.

In the 5.15pm incident, Mohamad Azuraini who was the factory emergency response team (ERT) personnel, along with two Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) officers sustained injuries when an explosion occurred at the third floor of the sawdust processing factory.

The explosion had resulted in the collapse of part of the factory’s building structure.

The injured firemen were identified as Senior Fire Officer II Syed Putra Syed Mohd Al Atas, 52, Fire Officer Mohd Firdaus Sulaiman, 32.

Mohd Firdaus succumbed to his injuries at the Segamat Hospital at 4.10am, today. — Bernama