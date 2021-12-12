Deputy works minister: Construction of permanent bridge for Tambunan-Keningau route to begin in three months

KENINGAU, Dec 12 — A permanent bridge will be built to connect the Tambunan-Keningau route near Kampung Liau Laut, near here within the next three months, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said.

The construction costs are still being studied, and efforts to build the permanent bridge, which will have a maximum load bearing capacity of 60 tons, is a long term step to ensure landslides in the area do not recur and to ease the movement of residents to nearby districts.

Arthur said the road connecting Tambunan and Keningau in the village had collapsed twice following heavy downpours in September and November, but a bailey bridge was built as a temporary measure to provide an alternative route for affected residents.

“The bailey bridge is a stop gap measure as it has only a single lane and can accommodate only eight tons, even though it can be constructed in a short time. Therefore, we need an allocation via a Work Order specially for disaster work to build a permanent bridge.

“If all goes well, we expect construction of the new bridge to begin in three months and it will take around 18 months to complete,” he told reporters after inspecting a collapsed road in the area here today.

Sabah Assistant Works Minister Datuk Robert Tawik and state public works department director Ali Ahmad Hamid were also present.

Arthur said his ministry has created a committee that will be responsible to monitor all federal roads and the condition of slopes in the state, especially during the monsoon period.

The ministry’s rapid response team would also cooperate with concessionaires to ensure all emergency work is conducted in the event of incidents such as landslides.

“We also have allocated for studies on slopes, especially in Sabah, involving federal roads to ensure slopes along the roads are in good condition to reduce the risk of landslides in the future,” he added. — Bernama