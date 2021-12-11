Sarawak’s prosperity, political stability important for development, says Fadillah

Gabungan Parti Sarawak flags are seen in Kuching December 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA SAMARAHAN, Dec 11 — The good track record set by the Sarawak government, led by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), is able to convince Sarawakians to continue supporting the coalition so that development in Sarawak can continue.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that prosperity and political stability were important in the government’s efforts for the development of the state and its people.

“We (the people) have learned, what is happening in the Peninsula at the federal level... when politics is unstable then the plans to develop the country are affected. When people fight then change the government, leadership and so on, then the focus on the development of the country and the people has been affected.

“That is why stability is important. Stability can be achieved when we live in harmony. That is the guarantee proven by GPS,” he told reporters after attending the Kota Samarahan Flood Mitigation Plan briefing, at the Samarahan Division Irrigation and Drainage Department auditorium here today.

Fadillah said that although the implementation of the GPS campaign in the 12th Sarawak State Election was quite limited, due to the need to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set, the contesting candidates remained active in using social media to introduce themselves, as well as to reach out to voters.

“Contesting candidates are also active in announcing all government plans, especially GPS through the manifesto that has been launched, covering all aspects of people’s lives, and how we (GPS) will ensure this state becomes a prosperous state,” said the Senior Works Minister. — Bernama