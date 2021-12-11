Let GPS, Bersatu top leaders discuss on Ali Biju’s fate for GE15, says Nanta

Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi speaks during an interview at Wisma Bernama, November 25, 2021. — Bernama pic

SIBU, Dec 11 — Ali Biju’s withdrawal from contesting for Krian in the 12th Sarawak polls proved his loyalty to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) its friendship with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), said Kapit MP Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“As for his request to be given a chance to contest in the 15th General Election, that we let the top leadership of GPS and Bersatu to discuss,” he said when met after officiating at the [email protected] programme at Jalan Lanang Barat here today.

On Thursday, Ali who is also the Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, withdrew his candidacy in the state polls and pledged his support to the GPS candidate for Krian, Friday Belik

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Sarawak (PPBM) vice chairman said in a statement that he had decided to pull out of the race for the sake of the relationship between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and GPS.

“I have withdrawn my candidacy for DUN N39 Krian seat in this coming 12th state election after considering the views and demands of top community leaders and constituents of N39 Krian.

“As the elected representative since 2012, the support and solidarity I received has compelled me to continue to serve for the sake of people’s wellbeing and economic development in Krian,” said Ali.

Ali also hoped that GPS would give way to Bersatu to contest in the Saratok Parliamentary seat, in which he is the incumbent, in the upcoming 15th General Election. — Borneo Post