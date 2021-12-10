Douglas Uggah begins campaign trail in Bukit Saban today

Uggah (right) at one of the longhouses in Bukit Saban today. — Borneo Post pic

SPAOH, Dec 10 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Bukit Saban, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah has embarked on the first round of his campaigning in Ulu Layar here today.

His schedule started with a visit to six of the 94 longhouses in the constituency, while he would also visit four Malay villages and two Chinese areas in Bukit Saban as well.

In the first four longhouses he visited, physical distancing and wearing of face masks were very much the order of the day, especially for Uggah who used to head the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The fact that more than half of the total residents were away has made physical distancing an easily accomplished task.

Uggah when met by the media at an earlier function had said that he hoped all contesting candidates would treat the Sarawak election standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance seriously.

He also advised the constituents to do the same.

“The SOPs are very important. I have also advised my campaigners to be very mindful of the SOPs.

“When we celebrate our victory, we also celebrate our health. We do not want what had happened in Sabah during its state election to happen here in Sarawak.

“On the same note, I hope those enforcement officers keep a close eye on all the candidates in their (campaign) movements,” he said during an event held at one of the four longhouses he visited today.

He thus hoped that everyone would ensure that nobody in his area would breach the SOPs.

Meanwhile Uggah dwelt mainly on debunking accusations, lies and insinuations spread by one of the opposition candidates in Bukit Saban.

The candidate had visited some of the longhouses last week.

Their accusations ranged from cronyism, lack of development by Uggah, and his aide profiting from big contracts from infrastructures development.

“These are malicious lies to paint a black picture of myself, but I believe that my supporters will not be easily fooled.

“They have known me for a long time,” he said.

In his seven terms as Betong MP and one term as Bukit Saban assemblyman, Uggah’s supporters insisted that he has established excellent rapport and trust with his voters too.

Meanwhile Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat who joined Uggah in his visits also said that Bukit Saban voters would be making a terrible mistake if they reject him in this election.

This was because, Chuat opined, that Uggah is one of the most experienced leaders in Sarawak, having served at both federal and state levels.

“In Sarawak, he is a former deputy Chief Minister which is a very senior and respected post and Bukit Saban folks should not just throw away their blessings ,” he said.

Despite his busy schedule at in Bukit Saban, Uggah who is also the GPS election director will also have to assist in other GPS constituencies too.

He however wanted to focus on meeting Bukit Saban constituents first before doing anything else for the election. — Borneo Post