PM: Over 24,000 job opportunities on offer at 100-day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia career carnival

The public attend the 100-day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Aspirations) programme at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, December 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — A total of 24,300 job opportunities involving 75 employers are on offer at the Career Carnival held in conjunction with the 100-day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Aspirations) (AKM) programme here.

It is being held for four days from today at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was among the government’s efforts to help create more employment opportunities, especially for the youth, in line with the thrust of improving the wellbeing of the people.

Apart from that, he said 14,470 students of Higher Learning Institutes (IPTs) had obtained job placements through the [email protected] Programme under the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT).

“Through the Ministry of Human Resources’ MyFutureJobs portal, a total of 55,528 job placements from various sectors have been implemented,” he said when officiating the 100-day AKM programme today.

The prime minister said since September 1, a total of 728,444 vacancies were registered on the same portal.

The government has outlined six main thrusts or focuses in its 100-day achievement target, namely economic restructuring; ensuring national security and order; improving social welfare; improving the overall infrastructure; strengthening integration in the Malaysian Family mould, and strengthening service delivery.

In the meantime, Ismail Sabri said the government was always committed to providing assistance that could strengthen the social wellbeing of Malaysian families.

According to him, an allocation of RM8.2 billion had been channelled through the “Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia” (BKM) aid to 9.6 million eligible recipients in stages.

He added that Yayasan Keluarga Malaysia (YKM) was also launched on October 23, as a manifestation of love and care to look after the welfare, education and future of children affected by Covid-19 and other disasters.

At the ceremony, the prime minister also presented contributions from YKM to eight recipients.

After that, he spent about 15 minutes visiting the booths of several ministries, including the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) and the Ministry of Finance. — Bernama