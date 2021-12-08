Kampong Bahru Development Corporation denies claims Sungai Baru residents must vacate their homes within 42 days

An aerial view of Kampung Baru, which sits right next to some of Kuala Lumpur’s skyscrapers. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Perbadanan Pembangunan Kampong Bharu (PKB) has denied claims that the land and PKNS Flats unit owners in Sungai Baru, Kampong Baru, here, need to vacate their homes within 42 days.

PKB in a statement explained that the 42-day period was for the home owners involved to submit their objection from the date set for the land acquisition enquiry.

It also said that home owners in the area involved had gone through the consultation process with the developer since 2016, whereby the first owner had signed an agreement on August 8, 2016 to study and consider the offer of redevelopment on a joint-venture basis with the developer.

According to the statement, the developer was still in consultation with the owners of units at the Sungai Baru Flats in seeking a solution to the issue of compensation to ensure a fair redevelopment process.

“The land acquisition involves a legal process. The land acquisition investigation process to finalise the amount of compensation to be paid for the terrace lots have not been carried out by the Department of Director-General of Lands and Mines yet.

“Based on the principle of determining compensation, a sufficient amount should be paid to the owners based on the property market value,” it said.

Claims on low compensation to be paid out and the call by a group of residents for the government to intervene in the issues of compensation and having to vacate their homes soon have gone viral on social media.

In 2016, the developer had been invited by the Persatuan Pemilik Hartanah Kampung Sungai Baru (PPHKSB) to submit a development proposal for the Sungai Baru area, Kampong Baru.

This redevelopment project would involve 382 units comprising 64 terrace lots and flats with 264 homes. — Bernama