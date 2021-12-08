Dr Mahathir: Najib could return as PM since SRC conviction penalties stayed for appeal

Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference in Langkawi September 18, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad claimed Datuk Seri Najib Razak could become the prime minister again as his sentence for misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International has been stayed pending appeal.

Appearing to disagree with the stay of execution the appellate court granted Najib today, Dr Mahathir claimed this would allow the Pekan MP to still contest in the 15th general election.

“Najib has appealed to the Federal Court after the Court of Appeal today affirmed the High Court ruling on the imprisonment and fine.

“It will take about another year or more for the appeal to reach Federal Court. Until then, he is a member of Parliament and can contest in GE15.

“If he wins, he will remain as the MP and can also become a prime minister too. Alhamdulillah, Malaysia might create another record by appointing a convict as a prime minister,” he wrote on his blog.

Earlier today, Najib obtained a stay of execution for his sentence of 12 years’ imprisonment and RM210 million fine as imposed on him after the Court of Appeal upheld his conviction for misappropriating RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

However, lawyers have explained that while Najib would not be disqualified as a lawmaker due to the stay of execution, he was not eligible to stand for election so long as the conviction was not vacated.

This meant Najib would not be able to defend his Pekan federal seat were a general election to be held before the Federal Court decided his final appeal.