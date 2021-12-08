Bukit Aman: Police arrest 13 individuals, seize drugs worth over RM10m

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Razarudin Husain said all the suspects were believed to be members of two different syndicates and were smuggling drugs using courier services to Sabah, Sarawak, Indonesia, the Philippines and Australia. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The police have arrested 13 local individuals for suspected involvement in drug trafficking and seized 285.47 kilogrammes of drugs worth RM10.2 million on November 29 and 30.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Razarudin Husain said all the suspects, 12 men and a woman, aged 21 to 53, were believed to be members of two different syndicates and were smuggling drugs using courier services to Sabah and Sarawak and neighbouring countries such as Indonesia, the Philippines and Australia.

“Police intelligence revealed that they were using courier services in Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah and Jalan Kuching here.

“They packed the drugs in tea packages and also hid them in kitchen hoods that were sent using courier services,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters, here.

Razarudin said 11 suspects possessed prior records related to drug and criminal offences while four were tested positive for syabu.

He said police also seized numerous assets with an estimated worth of RM194,200 under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988.

“The seized assets included three cars, seven pieces of jewellery and a wrist watch. The total worth of drugs and property seized was estimated at RM10.46 million,” he said.

He said the police would continue investigating the syndicates and would carry out more seizures, including bank accounts and houses.

The suspects were remanded for 12 days from November 30 to facilitate investigations under Section 38B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he added. — Bernama