Study on new design of slope structures: Simpang Pulai landslide site in 2022 priority list, says deputy works minister

Excavators are pictured clearing soil and debris following a landslide along Jalan Simpang Pulai December 3, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — A study on the new design of slope structures in the landslide area in Simpang Pulai, Perak has been included in the project priority list for 2022.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said the move was to ensure the risks of landslides could be reduced in the future.

“The Works Minister conveys our condolences to the families of the landslide victims. The emergency works have been stepped up with the concessionaire,” he said when winding up the committee-level debate on the Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The debate session was participated by 24 Members of Parliament and the Dewan Rakyat approved the operating expenditure of RM823,509,000 for the Works Ministry in Budget 2022.

The sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama