Zahid to know in Jan 2022 whether he needs to defend himself in corruption, money laundering trial

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 6, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The High Court will deliver its decision next month on whether or not Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will have to enter his defence in a trial involving 47 criminal charges against him.

Trial judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah fixed the decision date of January 24, after hearing the final submissions from both Ahmad Zahid’s lawyers and the prosecution today.

In this trial, Ahmad Zahid ― who is a former home minister and currently the Umno president ― faces 47 charges, namely 12 counts of criminal breach of trust in relation to charitable foundation Yayasan Akalbudi’s funds, 27 counts of money laundering, and eight counts of bribery charges.

