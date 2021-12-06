Ali Biju to defend Krian seat as independent candidate

Ali won the Krian seat when he was with PKR in 2011 and 2016. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SARATOK, Dec 6 — Krian incumbent assemblyman Datuk Ali Biju is contesting as an Independent candidate in an effort to defend the seat for the third term in the upcoming 12th Sarawak State Election.

The 53-year-old Saratok Member of Parliament won the Krian seat when he was with PKR in 2011 and 2016.

The question of whether the Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources will defend the seat was finally answered when he appeared at the nomination centre at the Sri Krian Community Hall here as an Independent candidate using the chair logo.

Ali, who is also a member of the Bersatu, was present at 9.02 am at the hall and then completed the nomination process.

Meanwhile, Krian returning officer Bilong Engkas announced that the contest involved three other candidates, namely, Musa Dinggat from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Danny Kuan from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), and Friday Belik from the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS). — Bernama