Deputy IGP: Over 20,000 police personnel and family members have contracted Covid-19 in Malaysia so far

MARANG, Dec 5 — A total of 23,766 police personnel and their family members have contracted Covid-19 since the pandemic hit the country early last year, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

He said of this number, 1,794 were senior police officers, 10,577 were officers of lower ranks, 1,137 were civilian staff and 10,258 were family members of personnel.

“As for fatalities, 39 deaths were recorded, involving four senior officers and 35 junior officers. Three civilian staff and 118 family members of police personnel also succumbed to Covid-19,” he told reporters after a ceremony to hand over a fleet of Toyota Hilux GS Cargo vehicles at the PSP Unit 6 Base in Wakaf Tapai here today.

Mazlan handed over 26 vehicles for the use of district police headquarters (IPD) throughout the state, including for deployment in flood relief operations during the monsoon season.

He said the handover today was part of 400 Toyota Hilux GS Cargo vehicles obtained by the Royal Malaysia Police with an allocation of RM62 million.

Mazlan also said 32 teams in Terengganu involving 65 officers and 190 personnel as well as civilian staff were ready to face flood disasters this monsoon season.

“We are prepared in terms of manpower, having undergone courses and understand procedures to be taken in the event of a flood. We also have acquired the necessary assets, especially boats,” he said.

At the ceremony, Mazlan also announced the construction of 10 units of quarters for police personnel in Pulau Redang with an allocation of RM13 million.

He said construction work on the quarters would begin next year.

“Now there are only eight quarters in Pulau Redang but they are insufficient for 28 officers and staff. Most of them live on the mainland and have to commute by boat to work. So it is very dangerous for their safety, especially during the monsoon,” he said. — Bernama