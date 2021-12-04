Melaka records RM4.26b investments from Jan-June 2021

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said in 2019, the state recorded investments totalling RM0.9 billion and RM1.9 billion in 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

MELAKA, Dec 4 ― Melaka has managed to garner investments totalling RM4.26 billion between January and June 2021, surpassing the total amount of investments recorded over the past two years.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said in 2019, the state recorded investments totalling RM0.9 billion and RM1.9 billion in 2020.

He said this in his speech during the awards, honours and medals presentation ceremony in conjunction with the 72nd birthday celebration of the Melaka Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam here today.

Sulaiman said due to the uncertainties in the global economy and the Covid-19 pandemic situation which has not subsided, Melaka's gross domestic product (GDP) performance in 2020 declined by 5.9 per cent.

He said the services and manufacturing sectors dominated Melaka's economic landscape, contributing 48.6 per cent and 37.3 per cent, respectively, to the state’s GDP, followed by agriculture (11.2 per cent), construction (2.4 per cent), and mining and quarrying (0.1 per cent).

“With all the uncertainties and various challenges since 2020, various economic sectors have experienced a downturn, but Alhamdulillah (praise be to Allah), the agriculture sector recorded a positive increase of 3.7 per cent from RM4.43 billion to RM4.59 billion.

“Melaka's unemployment rate in 2020 was the second-lowest after Putrajaya, which is 2.2 per cent compared to the national rate of 4.5 per cent.

“The state government has always implemented initiatives to help the people find jobs -- especially the youths -- by jointly organising a programme with the Social Security Organisation (Socso), namely the 2021 National Career Generator Carnival,” he said.

Sulaiman said under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), Melaka had received an allocation of RM369 million for the implementation of 169 projects and programmes that had been planned throughout 2021.

He said under Budget 2022, a total of 171 development projects with a total cost of RM5.534 billion had been approved for implementation in Melaka, involving RM574 million to be spent in 2022.

“In addition, a total of RM20 million has also been allocated to implement various projects on food security, tourism as well as the preservation and conservation of the environment, including addressing the issue of floods.

“The new state government administration will plan and restructure existing programmes and projects that are more suitable, dynamic and pragmatic for each target group through the Melaka Budget 2022 initiatives, as well as privatisation projects, especially those planned in the Melaka Waterfront Economic Zone (M-WEZ),” he said.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said the Federal government had approved eight projects worth RM931.2 million as a long-term solution to address the flood issue in the state.

This includes a project to upgrade the Krubong-Durian Tunggal flood mitigation pond as a dual-function pool for flood mitigation and water resources -- the first of its kind to be implemented in Malaysia.

Additionally, 27 short-term projects worth RM17.6 million will be implemented in 2022, utilising the allocations by the Federal and the state government.

“The state government promises that the development planning for the next five years will be inclusive in nature where everyone can enjoy the benefits.

“Some of these will be announced in the presentation of the Melaka State Budget 2022 soon, In shaa Allah (God willing),” he said. ― Bernama