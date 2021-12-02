No joint Pakatan manifesto for Sarawak poll, says state PKR chief

Acting state PKR chairman Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh, speaking to reporters, says it is not an issue for the three component parties to have different election manifestos. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Dec 2 — The three component parties of Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) will not share a single manifesto for the state election, state PKR acting chairman Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh said today.

He said it was not an issue for PKR, DAP and Amanah to have different election manifestos.

“There is no issue because PH consists of different component parties, so each one having its own manifesto is not a problem at all,” he told reporters here.

He said the state PKR’s manifesto will focus on certain areas that it would like to stress in the state election, which might not be the focus of DAP or Amanah.

Abang Zulkifli said the state PKR has no problem with the state DAP and Amanah having their own separate manifestos.

He said the state PKR will announce its list of candidates tomorrow after it has concluded its negotiation on three overlapping seats with the state DAP.

“We still have time to sort out things on the three overlapping seats,” he added, but declined to say if the state PKR would still put its candidates in the three seats.

He said the three seats were Kemena, Senadin and Piasau that the two parties want to contest.

Abang Zulkifli said the state PKR’s claim on Senadin and Piasau was based on the strong support for Dr Michael Teo in the 2018 general election.

He said Dr Teo won in Miri in the general election based on the support from the voters in Senadin and Piasau.

He added the state PKR is targeting to contest 49 seats, including Senadin and Piasau, in the state election.

“Our aspiration is to unseat the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government as we are not satisfied with being in the Opposition all the time,” he said.

He confirmed that he will be contesting in Beting Maru and the state PKR secretary Joshua Jabeng in Kakus.