In Parliament, Opposition uproar as Deputy Speaker rejects motion to debate alarming surge in food prices

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon sparked protest today after he rejected a motion for members of the House to discuss the recent surge in food prices, prompting uproar from the Opposition bench.



Mohd Rashid allowed the matter to be debated in the Special Chamber sitting this evening instead.



Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim led the protest, arguing that the chamber would have limited effectiveness to provide solutions to an urgent matter since it only allows for one minister to address questions.



“In a case like this, by right it should be debated in the House and not the Special Chamber because it would allow for all members to debate it,” he said.



“Honorable Deputy Speaker, you have to understand that this is an issue that involves not only one ministry. If it is to be pushed in the chamber it would only be Kapit that would answer. This is an issue that involves agriculture, finance which is why debating it in the chamber will have limited impact,” Anwar added.



Kapit MP Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi is the current minister of domestic trade and consumer affairs.



Anwar said he would agree to debate the issue in the chamber only if the Speaker can guarantee that all the relevant ministers will be present to face questions.



Prices of basic foods such as vegetables and chicken have risen sharply in the last few weeks, causing widespread public concern. Opposition MPs have sought to raise the matter in the current Dewan Rakyat sitting, and are calling for immediate intervention.



