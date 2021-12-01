SDMC: Travellers from Malawi not allowed to enter Sarawak

This brings the total number of countries on the list of travel restrictions to eight including Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 1 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has restricted the temporary entry of foreign travellers from Malawi or travellers with a history of travel to the country within 14 days prior to arrival.

SDMC in a statement today said that the measure was taken to curb the spread of Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19 to Sarawak.

This brings the total number of countries on the list of travel restrictions to eight including Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

According to SDMC, Malaysians and long-term visit pass holders who return to Malaysia from these countries are however allowed to enter Sarawak but must comply with several conditions, including applying in the EnterSarawak system.

“Besides that, SDMC decided to temporarily suspend the entry of international students and foreign workers from the countries involved. The above control and prevention measures are effective immediately,” according to SDMC.

Today, the number of new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak returned to three digits with 121 cases compared to 98 cases yesterday.

In addition, four new deaths were recorded today. — Bernama