Price of poultry and eggs to remain unchanged in December, assures livestock farmers group

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The Federation of Livestock Farmers’ Association of Malaysia (FLFAM) has expressed its commitment to maintaining the price of poultries and eggs throughout this month.

FLFAM adviser Tan Sri Francis Lau said that the price control scheme will be similar to the one implemented during Deepavali.

“We (FLFAM) greatly appreciate concerns and suggestions from the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi. As such, there will be no price hike until the end of this year, including during Christmas.

“The public may rest assured; there will also be no shortage of poultry and egg supplies,” he told Bernama after a meeting between the association and the ministry today.

Earlier, Bernama reported that prices of chicken eggs have gone up due to an increase in the production cost incurred by chicken egg farmers, and some parts of the country also saw an increase in chicken price of up to RM2 from the previous RM7 per kilogramme.

Nanta was also quoted as saying that the increase in chicken and vegetable prices was due to, among others, hikes in operating costs of livestock companies, import costs, and fertiliser and pesticide prices.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is scheduled to launch the “Program Jualan Keluarga Malaysia” sales tomorrow in Lembah Pantai here, involving basic necessities across the country to ensure that consumers are able to purchase them at an affordable rate. — Bernama