Covid-19: No Omicron variant detected in Malaysia, says Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) has confirmed that no Omicron Covid-19 variant has been detected in Malaysia so far.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said this was confirmed through genome sequencing of samples conducted by seven laboratories including the Malaysian Genome and Vaccine Institute (MGVI).

“As of yesterday, a total of 5,651 samples have been analysed and 3,885 samples were identified as Delta type variant while two samples were identified from the subvariant AY4.2 which was detected last month,” he told reporters after attending MYHackathon 2020 graduation ceremony at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) here today.

However, he said Mosti would continue conducting genome sequencing of samples to monitor the emergence of any new variants in the country.

He also said that MGVI would conduct genome sequencing on individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 at the country’s border entry points.

Meanwhile, he said Mosti through its agency Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd would provide conditional grants amounting to RM4.5 million to 18 MYHackathon 2020 winners for their solutions in improving the government’s digital delivery system.

He said each winner would receive a grant amounting to RM250,000 in stages to develop their digital solution ideas for the pilot project stage.

He explained that Cradle Fund would monitor and ensure the implementation of the pilot projects by the grant recipients within a year.

MYHackathon 2020 had received a total of 1,853 participation nationwide, of which only 123 groups were shortlisted to present their ideas in the finals.

The competition is an initiative under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), designed to allow all parties to mobilise efforts in finding digital solutions to problems highlighted by target groups.

A total of 18 solutions were developed by the winners of MYHackathon 2020 which have been gradually deployed to address the new norm in public services. — Bernama