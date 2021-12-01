Abang Johari: GPS could field Adenan Satem’s son in Sarawak election

Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg says a son of the late Pehin Adenan Satem could be among the new faces to be fielded by Gabungan Parti Sarawak in next month’s state election. ― Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas)

LUNDU, Dec 1 ― A son of former chief minister, the late Pehin Adenan Satem, could be among the new faces to be fielded by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in next month’s state election, Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said today.

The GPS chairman said the son, which he did not name, could replace his mother and Adenan’s widow, Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, who has expressed her desire to step aside in Tanjung Datu seat.

“It is possible that her son will be among the new faces that we will introduce as one of the youth frontliners,” Abang Johari said at the opening of the Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (CENTEXS) here.

He said GPS will also pick fresh faces among the women candidates in the election.

Jamilah was elected Tanjung Datu assemblyman in a by-election following Adenan’s death in 2017.

Among the old guard from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) who have decided not to defend their respective seats in the state election are Datuk Sri Michael Manyin (Tebedu), Datuk Sri Ali Mahmud (Stakan), Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz (Kalaka) and Datuk Ambrose Blikau (Katibas).

Abang Johari, who is also PBB president, said the leadership succession must be orderly, saying that the youth and women leaders with potential must be trained for the future.

“We must have backup leaders that we have trained because we must look at the future. The present leaders will one day give way to the younger leaders when the time comes.

“I am 71 years’ old now but what is required is we must train the youths to take over the leadership of the party. This is our culture in PBB and GPS,” he said.