Pharmaniaga: Sinovac Biotech closely monitoring clinical study progress of Covid-19 Omicron variant

Vials of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine are seen during the vaccination session for Persons with Disabilities in St Nicholas Home, Bagan Jermal July 5, 2021. Pharmaniaga is the exclusive product registration holder and sole distributor of Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine in Malaysia. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Pharmaniaga Bhd has assured that Sinovac Biotech Ltd is closely monitoring clinical study progress related to the Omicron variant and is actively collecting and obtaining information as well as samples related to the new variant through its global partner network.

Pharmaniaga is the exclusive product registration holder and sole distributor of Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine in Malaysia.

In a statement today, group managing director Datuk Zulkarnain Md Eusope said the company’s vaccine scientists are in constant communication with Sinovac scientists on the latest Omicron variant.

“We are following closely with Sinovac, which is carrying out evaluations to understand the in-depth impact of the Omicron variant on the existing SARS-CoV-2 inactivated vaccine.

“They often update us on the ongoing research that will determine whether it is necessary to develop a new vaccine against the Omicron variant,” he said.

Zulkarnain said Sinovac has the expertise and capabilities as well as the strong production and quality control systems to produce sufficient vaccines as required.

He said the company has previously conducted the development of inactivated vaccines against Gamma and Delta variants.

“If necessary, it (Sinovac) will be able to rapidly advance that development and launch mass-production of new vaccines to meet the vaccine demand,” he added.

Pharmaniaga is a partner to Sinovac’s global phase III Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial for children aged three to 11 years which is currently being conducted in Malaysia.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has now designated Omicron as a SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern and has confirmed that this variant will spread more quickly than other forms of Covid-19 virus. — Bernama