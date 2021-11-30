Malaysia records another 61 deaths due to Covid-19

The CovidNow website showed that 63.1 per cent of those who died were unvaccinated, while 22.4 per cent were partially vaccinated and 14.5 per cent were fully vaccinated. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Sixty-one more people died in Malaysia from Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry's latest data at midnight.

With this, the country’s cumulative deaths from Covid-19 stand at 30,370.

According to the CovidNow website, 15 were brought-in-dead, up from yesterday's six.

Terengganu still has the highest fatality rate with 49 deaths per one million people. This was followed by Kelantan with 28 deaths per one million people and Perak with 21 deaths per one million people.

The national average for deaths currently stands at 15 per one million people. Nine states recorded lower averages. They are Negri Sembilan (14), Sabah, Johor and Kuala Lumpur (12) each, Sarawak (11), Klang Valley (nine), Selangor (eight) and Penang (seven).

Labuan and Putrajaya were the only states or federal territories that recorded zero deaths.

The CovidNow website showed that 63.1 per cent of those who died were unvaccinated, while 22.4 per cent were partially vaccinated and 14.5 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded one of the lowest recent daily new infections at 4,087, bringing the cumulative infections to 2,627,903.

The new infections comprised 3,863 Malaysians and 224 non-citizens.