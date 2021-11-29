Trial cut short as Zahid tells court he has to go for Covid-19 booster jab

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's defence team told High Court judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah this morning that he was scheduled to receive his booster shot this afternoon and requested an early adjournment. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The full-day trial of former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is accused of multiple counts criminal breach of trust, bribery and money laundering ended early today as he has to go for his Covid-19 injection.

His defence team told High Court judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah this morning that Ahmad Zahid was scheduled to receive his booster shot this afternoon and requested an early adjournment.

They produced a copy of Ahmad Zahid’s MySejahtera vaccination page with a screenshot showing the appointment at 2.30pm.

The judge took note of it before telling the defence to continue with their arguments.

At about 11.15am, Ahmad Zahid’s defence team asked for the adjournment and said they would continue their submissions tomorrow.

Neither the prosecution nor judge objected to their request.

This is not the first time the defence has sought and been given an early adjournment.

Last week, similar adjournments were accorded by the court after Ahmad Zahid’s lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh said he could had immense pain from gout and could not continue his submission.

In this trial, Ahmad Zahid ― who is a former home minister and currently the Umno president ― is facing 47 charges, namely 12 counts of criminal breach of trust in relation to charitable foundation Yayasan Akalbudi’s funds, 27 counts of money laundering, and eight counts of bribery charges.