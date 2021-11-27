State minister of transport: More flights to Sarawak starting Dec

Minister of Transport Sarawak Datuk Sri Lee Kim Shin. ― Borneo Post p

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MIRI, Nov 27 — The flights to Sarawak would be increased from 223 to 307 weekly, starting this December 11.

In disclosing this, Minister of Transport Sarawak Datuk Sri Lee Kim Shin said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) had conveyed its approval for the increase in flight frequency to Sarawak.

“The approval was given by SDMC after considering various factors such as limited number of available flights, high airfares, public request, Christmas and New Year 2022 (celebrations), the coming 12th state election,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Lee said his ministry had made the proposal to SDMC, based on the feedback received from the public and relevant stakeholders.

Based on SDMC endorsement, he said all the airlines were to confirm their flight schedules through the ‘aerofile’ to Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom), so as to mobilise their manpower and aircraft to suit the new flight and schedule requirements.

According to Lee, his ministry has notified the decision to the federal Ministry of Transport, Mavcom and the airlines so as to ensure the new flight frequency could be executed as planned.

“We trust that the additional flight frequency would help reduce the airfares, but it is up to the airlines to play their roles.

“In this regard, we urge the airlines to reduce their airfares and to play their part in helping the public, especially during this challenging period, through their respective CSR (corporate social responsibility) programmes,” he said.

Lee added that with the additional flight frequency proposal, he also called upon the travellers to plan wisely and well ahead, while those eyeing cheaper fares should book their flights much earlier.

“Since we are still addressing Covid-19, we would like to remind all airlines, travellers and passengers coming to Sarawak to comply strictly with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the authorities such as Ministry of Health, National Security Council and the SDMC.

“This is very important to ensure that the spread of Covid-19 in the Sarawak could be curbed,” stressed Lee. — Borneo Post