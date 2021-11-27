Covid-19: 45 more new deaths, 10 brought in dead

The Health Ministry (MOH) recorded another 45 Covid-19 related deaths yesterday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The Health Ministry (MOH) recorded another 45 Covid-19 related deaths yesterday, slightly lower compared to the 48 deaths logged the day before.

Data on MOH’s CovidNow portal shows that 10 deaths from yesterday were patients brought-in-dead (BID).

This brings the current Covid-19 death toll to 30,240, with 6,116 fatalities of patients BID.

Terengganu remains on top of the list of deaths reported per million people over the last two weeks with 55 deaths per million, followed by Kelantan with 26, Perak with 22, and Sarawak with 19 deaths per million.

The Klang Valley currently has a two-week average of nine deaths per million, where Kuala Lumpur’s average is 10 deaths per million and Selangor with nine deaths per million people.

The Federal Territories of Labuan and Putrajaya are the only two states with an average of zero deaths.

CovidNow showed that over the same 14-day period, a total of 96.2 per cent of all deaths involved patients who are aged 40 and above, with almost two-thirds of deahts among those aged over 60.

Only 3.8 per cent of deaths over the last two weeks involved those younger than 40, which include three children aged up to four, one teenager, and nine involving individuals aged 18 to 39.

New cases

Malaysia reported 5,501 new daily Covid-19 cases yesterday, with CovidNow’s data showing Klang Valley as still having the highest number of cases over a seven-day average with 1,820 infections.

This is followed by Selangor with 1,414, Kelantan with 567, Sabah with 516, and Johor with an average of 494 cases daily over the last seven days.

Kuala Lumpur has a seven-day average of 348 cases, while Labuan (20), Perlis(28), and Putrajaya (59) are the three states with the lowest average number of new cases.