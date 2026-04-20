SHAH ALAM, April 20 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has decreed that celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of his reign be held modestly, with several planned programmes scaled down or cancelled.

His Royal Highness said the decision was made after consulting the Selangor State Legislative Assembly, taking into account the current uncertain global economic climate and its impact on the people’s well-being.

“I express my deepest gratitude to Allah for granting me the opportunity to continue serving the state and people of Selangor throughout this period. Time passes quickly, and not all rulers have the opportunity to reach a 25-year reign.

“Although allocations have been provided by the state government, I am mindful of the global economic challenges and the hardships faced by the people. Therefore, I have decided that the Silver Jubilee celebration will be carried out in moderation and not excessively,” said the Sultan.

Sultan Sharafuddin said this in his royal address at the opening of the Fourth Session of the 15th Selangor State Legislative Assembly today.

As part of the scaled-down celebration, the royal banquet at Istana Alam Shah in Klang will not be held, while fireworks displays and royal or public concerts have also been cancelled.

Instead, the Ruler has consented to holding only two or three tea receptions at Padang Mahkota, Istana Alam Shah, Klang, involving about 8,000 guests.

“These (guests) will include members of the public, orphans, persons with disabilities, serving civil servants in Selangor, as well as retired personnel from the military, police and fire services who have contributed to the state’s development, prosperity and peace,” said the Sultan.

A special tea reception will also be held for chief executive officers or representatives of foreign companies that have invested in Selangor, in recognition of their contributions.

Meanwhile, the official ceremony at Istana Alam Shah will be limited to the investiture ceremony in conjunction with the Silver Jubilee Celebration of His Royal Highness’ reign.

Sultan Sharafuddin also stressed that all expenditures for the celebration must be managed prudently, with full transparency and integrity.

“I want the savings from the scaled-down celebrations to be channelled towards assisting those in need and not used for any other purpose,” he said.

In addition, the Sultan urged any parties wishing to sponsor or contribute to instead channel their donations to the Sultan Selangor Foundation or other charitable organisations so that the benefits reach those in need.

Sultan Sharafuddin also advised the public to practise prudence amid the current economic challenges and instructed the state government to prioritise spending on essential needs.

“I am deeply concerned about rising global oil and gas prices and supply shortages due to conflicts in the Middle East, which have directly impacted our country through higher fuel and essential goods prices, increasing the cost of living.

“All forms of waste must be avoided, and every sen spent must benefit the people, especially those most affected. The welfare of the rakyat must always remain the top priority in every policy and implementation,” His Royal Highness said. — Bernama